https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Monday-s-College-Basketball-13625934.php
Monday's College Basketball
EAST
Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 60
Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51
SOUTH
Emory & Henry 60, E. Mennonite 57
Kentucky St. 83, Tuskegee 67
Lane 87, Spring Hill 71
Lindsey Wilson 86, Fisk 81
MVSU 70, Southern U. 59
NC Central 98, Howard 90
Norfolk St. 76, NC A&T 58
Prairie View 92, Grambling St. 87
SC State 57, Florida A&M 54
Savannah St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 70
Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 65
Virginia 64, Virginia Tech 58
MIDWEST
Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alcorn St. 62
Oklahoma St. 68, TCU 61
FAR WEST
E. Washington 82, Idaho 57
View Comments