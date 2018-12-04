https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Monday-s-College-Basketball-13440458.php
Monday's College Basketball
EAST
Delaware St. 102, Cairn 66
Georgetown 88, Liberty 78
Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70
St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph's (NY) 75
SOUTH
ETSU 107, Reinhardt 60
Georgia 92, Texas Southern 75
UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60
Vermont 72, George Mason 67
Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45
MIDWEST
Benedictine (Ill.) 69, Kalamazoo 62
Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
