Molina, Realmuto homer to lead MLB All-Stars to win in Japan

MLB All-Star Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals are welcomed by teammates Enrique Hernandez (14) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Whit Merrifield (15) of the Kansas City Royals at home after hitting a three-run home-run off All Japan starter Shinsaburo Tawata in the fifth inning of Game 3 of their All-Stars Series baseball at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. less MLB All-Star Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals are welcomed by teammates Enrique Hernandez (14) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Whit Merrifield (15) of the Kansas City Royals at home after hitting a ... more Photo: Toru Takahashi, AP Photo: Toru Takahashi, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Molina, Realmuto homer to lead MLB All-Stars to win in Japan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Yadier Molina and J.T. Realmuto both homered on Sunday to lead the MLB All-Stars to a 7-3 win over Japan for their first win of the six-game exhibition series.

Realmuto hit a solo homer to right in the fourth at Tokyo Dome and Mitch Haniger scored on a throwing error by Japan starter Shinsaburo Tawata in the fifth to give the MLB All-Stars a 2-1 lead.

Molina followed with an opposite-field three-run blast to right that knocked Tawata out of the game and gave his team a 5-1 advantage.

The visitors added two more runs in seventh.

Eugenio Suarez doubled over the head of left fielder Seiji Uebayashi, scoring Juan Soto from second. Suarez then scored on a single by Haniger.

Japan won the first two games. The next game is in Hiroshima on Tuesday followed by two games in Nagoya on Wednesday and Thursday.

Japan added two runs in the ninth on doubles by Hotaka Yamakawa and Ryosuke Kikuchi but MLB reliever John Brebbia recorded the final three outs.

Soto hit a towering fly ball in the fourth that was headed for the right field seats but hit the roof and was caught by right fielder Shogo Akiyama.

Soto also hit the roof in Thursday's warmup game against the Yomiuri Giants.

The MLB All-Stars got solid pitching from starter Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals who picked up the win after striking out four and giving up one run on five hits over 4-1/3 innings.

