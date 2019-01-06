Minlend, Ferrari's late 3 help San Francisco beat Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Frankie Ferrari hit a 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left to help San Francisco beat Pepperdine 72-69 on Saturday night.

Jimbo Lull tied his career high with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting for San Francisco.

Lull's dunk with 4:25 to play gave the Dons (14-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference) their biggest lead at 63-57. Colbey Ross scored Pepperdine's first 10 points in a 12-4 run over the next four minutes that made it 69-67 when Kameron Edwards hit two free throws with 26 seconds left. Ferrari, who was just 2-of-11 shooting to that point, hit a contested pull-up 3 to put USF back in front and Jamaree Bouyea's steal and two free throws with 4.1 seconds to go sealed it.

Edwards had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jade' Smith scored 13 with 11 boards for the Waves (8-8, 1-1). Ross finished with 17 points.