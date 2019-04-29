Minjee Lee wins LA Open for 5th LPGA Tour title

Minjee Lee, of Australia, tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. Minjee Lee, of Australia, tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Minjee Lee wins LA Open for 5th LPGA Tour title 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minjee Lee won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club for her fifth LPGA Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a four-stroke victory.

The 22-year-old Australian made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th to finish at 14-under 270. She led the last three days, shooting 66-69-67 to take a one-stroke advantage over Nanna Koerstz Madsen into the final round.

Lee was projected to jump from fourth to second in the world ranking Monday after her fourth top-three finish in her last seven starts.

Sei Young Kim was second. The South Korean birdied Nos. 13-15 to pull within two strokes, but parred 16 and 17 and bogeyed the 18th for a 66. Annie Park (67) and Morgan Pressel (68) tied for third at 9 under.

Koerstz Madsen shot a 76 to finish 13th at 5 under. She was trying to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history.