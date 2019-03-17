Migliozzi wins Kenya Open for 1st European Tour title

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi won his first European Tour title with a one-stroke victory at the Kenya Open on Sunday.

Playing in the 14th event of his first year on tour, the 22-year-old qualifying school graduate shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish ahead of a three-way tie for second place between Spain's Adri Arnaus (70) and South African pair Louis De Jager (69) and Justin Harding (66).

Migliozzi took the lead at No. 12 and parred his last six holes for the win, which added to his three titles on the Alps Tour.

"I just kept patient towards the end, that was it. I enjoyed the last two days very much," said Migliozzi. "The pressure was a lot and I'm happy about how I'm playing under pressure."

