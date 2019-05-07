https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Mickelson-to-play-in-Connecticut-for-1st-time-in-13825093.php
Mickelson to play in Connecticut for 1st time in 16 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the Travelers Championship, returning to Connecticut's PGA Tour stop for the first time in 16 years.
The 48-year-old Mickelson, who is currently ranked No. 23, won what was then named the Greater Hartford Open in 2001 and 2002.
The three-time Masters champion joins a Travelers Championship field that has 12 other top-25 ranked golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and defending champion Bubba Watson.
The Travelers Championship will be held June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
