Mexico beats defending champion Germany 1-0 at World Cup
James Ellingworth, Ap Sports Writer
Updated 5:45 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Mexico players celebrate a goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano, center right, during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. less
Mexico players celebrate after winning the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. Mexico won 1-0.
Argentina fans smile during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) less
SARANSK, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: Supporters of the Peruvian men's national football team waving a national flag outside Mordovia Arena Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between Peru and Denmark. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images) less
A Mexico fan wearing a tradition Mexican hat, cheers as his team, the Mexico national soccer team, boards a bus after training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) less
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Peru fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) less
Iceland fans cheer during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: Football fans drinking alcohol in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS (Photo by Alexander Shcherbak\TASS via Getty Images)
Mexico's national football team supporters cheer outside the Kremlin on June 16, 2018, in Moscow, during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images) less
Iceland's supporters celebrate the results of Iceland national football team's first match against Argentina in the Russia 2018 World Cup in ReykjaviK, Iceland on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo credit should read HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP/Getty Images) less
KAZAN, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: Supporters of the French national football team in a street ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between France and Australia. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images) less
MOSCOW , RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Fans are seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) less
Iceland's supporters celebrate the results of Iceland national football team's first match against Argentina in the Russia 2018 World Cup in ReykjaviK, Iceland on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo credit should read HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: fans of Argentina looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images) less
Peru's fans kiss prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images) less
SARANSK, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: Supporter of the Peruvian men's national football team outside Mordovia Arena Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between Peru and Denmark. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images) less
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: A Denamrk fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) less
An Argentine's supporter wears a mask depicting Argentina's forward Lionel Messi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images) less
Mexico's national football team supporters cheer outside the Kremlin on June 16, 2018, in Moscow, during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images) less
KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 16, 2018: Football fans supporting Croatia before a First Stage Group D match between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad. Vitaly Nevar/TASS (Photo by Vitaly Nevar\TASS via Getty Images) less
Peru national team's fans shout prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Peru soccer fan gestures as she waits for the start of the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) less
A fan of Uruguay's national soccer team reacts after Jose Gimenez scores the winning goal during a televised broadcast of the Russia 2018 World Cup match between Egypt and Uruguay, in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: A football fan wearing a mask and waving a Russian national flag in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Alexander SHcherbak/TASS (Photo by Alexander Shcherbak\TASS via Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Argentina fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images) less
KAZAN, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: Supporters of the French national football team wrapped in a flag in a street ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between France and Australia. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: An Iceland fan cheers during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: An Iceland fan cheers during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images) less
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Peru fans show their support during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) less
KAZAN, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: Supporters of the Austarlian national football team in a street ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between France and Australia. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Argentina fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images) less
KAZAN, RUSSIA JUNE 16, 2018: A football fan in a street ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between France and Australia. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images)
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Denmark fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) less
Iceland's supporters celebrate the results of Iceland national football team's first match against Argentina in the Russia 2018 World Cup in ReykjaviK, Iceland on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo credit should read HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: fans of Argentina looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW , RUSSIA - JUNE 16: A fan is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW , RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Fans are seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) less
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images) less
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) less
A Peru fan uses his smart phone ahead of kick off of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: Fan of Mexico pose during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at FIFA Fans Fest Moscow on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
A Peru's fan cheers prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images) less
Iceland's supporters celebrate at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images) less
A Peru's fan cheers prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images) less
Peru's fans cheer prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images) less
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: An Iceland fan during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images) less
Russian fan walks on the street before the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Iceland fans celebrate draw 1-1 in the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano)
Peru national team's fans cheer prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
CORRECTS SCORER - Argentina fans celebrate afterSergio Aguero scored against Iceland during a group D match of the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo Jorge Saenz) less
A Mexico soccer fan wearing a sombrero chants as fans gather on Nikolskaya Street ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Fans from participating countries gathered in the central pedestrian street to chant, wave flags, and meet fans from around the world. less
Mexico's Rafael Marquez clashes with Germany's Marco Reus during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Mexico supporters watch the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. less
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, center, scores the opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
A Mexican soccer supporter poses for a picture ahead of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
German players chat as tey walkaround the pitch before the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Mexico's head coach Juan Carlos Osorio hugs player Hector Herrera after Mexico defeated Germany 1-0 in their group F match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. less
Mexico fans celebrate their team's goal against Germany during soccer World Cup match, in Mexico City's Zocalo, Sunday, June 17. Mexico won it's first match against Germany 1-0.
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer walks past as Mexico players celebrate after defeating Germany 1-0 in their group F match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. less
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, right, jumps for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
>>See the fans who have made the trek to Russia to support their team in the photos that follow...
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. less
MOSCOW (AP) — Defending World Cup champions have been finding it hard to get out of the group stage lately, and Germany is proving no exception.
The 2014 champions, ranked No. 1 in the world, were exposed defensively and surprisingly beaten by Mexico 1-0 on Sunday, putting its hopes of advancement in doubt.
Well, not everyone is in doubt.
"We will make it," Germany coach Joachim Loew said. "There's no reason to fall apart because you lose one game."
Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez's pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.
The goal decided the match — a match Germany didn't expect to lose.
"I don't know if it's the biggest victory in (Mexico's) history, but one of the biggest for sure," Lozano said. "My teammates and I did some great work. We all ran our hearts out. This is the result of all that hard work."
Three of the previous four defending World Cup champions failed to reach the knockout stages, France, Italy and Spain. Two of them lost their opening matches while the Italians had to settle for a draw.
The Germans are bidding to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962, but have now won only one of their last seven games in all competitions. They hadn't lost an opening game since the then-West Germany fell 2-1 to Algeria in 1982.
Mexico had never beaten Germany in a competitive match but was transformed from the team which lost to the Germans 4-1 in last year's Confederations Cup, conceding twice in the opening eight minutes.
Lozano, a 22-year-old forward nicknamed "Chucky," got Mexico going with a deflected shot over the bar in the first minute. That set the tone for Mexico to torment Germany on the counterattack, with Lozano taking full advantage of right back Joshua Kimmich's tendency to go forward.
"We were nervous and we weren't playing the game we wanted to play," Loew said. "We need to see what caused this."
After Lozano's goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a spectacular save to keep the score even, palming Toni Kroos' shot onto the crossbar.
With key players tiring in the second half, Mexico pulled back and substituted both Lozano and Carlos Vela. Germany then dominated but when it broke through the Mexican defense, the shooting was poor.
Seeking defensive reinforcement, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio brought on 39-year-old veteran Rafael Marquez to play in his fifth World Cup.
"You had the feeling that the ball just wouldn't go in anyhow," Loew said. "Everyone's very disappointed."
KEYS TO SUCCESS
Kimmich's charging runs far up the field can be a blessing and a curse for Germany.
Lozano reveled in the space left for him on Mexico's left flank and was a constant threat on the counterattack. Kimmich's absence meant Ozil was left trying to stop Lozano for Mexico's opening goal.
Germany registered 25 shots to Mexico's 12, but many were from long range and failed to seriously test Ochoa.
WHY CHUCKY?
Lozano's nickname comes from the haunted doll Chucky in the "Child's Play" franchise of horror movies.
He doesn't share the doll's red hair, but got the name as a young player at Mexican club Pachuca when he played pranks by hiding under teammates' beds.
DISCIPLINARY
Mexico could be facing punishment from FIFA after its fans chanted an anti-gay slur.
Fans in Mexico use the chant to insult opposing goalkeepers as they take a goal kick. Widely considered a slur, some argue there is no discriminatory intent.
GROUP DYNAMICS
Mexico still has to play South Korea and Sweden, which Osorio called "a tough nut to crack."
Germany needs points from matches against Sweden on Saturday and South Korea on June 27 to avoid elimination.
Neuer, who started his first competitive game since September, said Germany is aware that another loss would end its World Cup run.
"We're already in the knockout stages," Neuer said, "because we only have finals now."
More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup