Mets formally cut Matt Harvey, recall RHP Hansel Robles













NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Harvey has been formally designated for assignment by the New York Mets, who replaced him on the pitching staff by recalling reliever Hansel Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The move was made Saturday before New York hosted the Colorado Rockies, just as general manager Sandy Alderson had said. Alderson announced Friday the team was cutting Harvey from its roster after the struggling former ace refused a minor league assignment.

The 29-year-old right-hander, beset by injuries following a sensational start to his career, lost his spot in the rotation last month after four starts. He was demoted to the bullpen and had a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

The Mets now have seven days to trade or release Harvey. He is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in 27 innings, leaving him with a 34-37 record and 3.66 ERA in six major league seasons.

