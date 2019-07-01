Mets 8, Braves 5

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 5 3 3 1 McNeil rf 5 2 3 2 D.Swnsn ss 5 1 3 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 2 J..Dvis lf 5 1 3 1 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 1 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 3 2 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 0 2 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 1 1 1 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Hchvrri pr 0 1 0 0 Camargo 2b 4 0 1 1 D.Smith lf 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph-c 1 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 Cnforto cf 1 1 0 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 35 8 13 8

Atlanta 101 001 200—5 New York 102 000 05x—8

E_Camargo (6), Fried (2). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 7. 2B_D.Swanson (18), F.Freeman (23), Donaldson (20), Alonso (19). HR_Acuna Jr. (20), T.Frazier (11). SB_Acuna Jr. (13), D.Swanson (7), F.Freeman (3), McNeil (3), Hechavarria (3). CS_D.Swanson (4). SF_A.Rosario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Fried 5 8 3 3 1 6 Sobotka 2 1 0 0 0 3 Newcomb L,2-1 H,9 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 Minter BS,2 0 2 2 2 1 0 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 New York Syndergaard 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 5 Flexen 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Font W,2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 Ed.Diaz S,17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2

Flexen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Minter pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Newcomb (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:27. A_31,743 (41,922).