Mets 4, Reds 3, 10 innings,
|Cincinnati
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brnhart ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ervin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|L.Cstll p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grrtt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|002
|0—3
|New York
|001
|000
|110
|1—4
E_McNeil (2), W.Ramos (3), J.Vargas (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, New York 2. LOB_Cincinnati 11, New York 6. 2B_Votto (7), McNeil (8), J..Davis (4). HR_E.Suarez (7), T.Frazier (2). SB_Peraza (4), Puig (3), A.Rosario (3). CS_Ervin (1). SF_P.Alonso (1). S_J.Vargas (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Castillo
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Stephenson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garrett
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias L,1-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|Vargas
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Gsellman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Familia BS,2
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Zamora
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gagnon W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Gagnon (Dietrich). WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:24. A_20,836 (41,922).
