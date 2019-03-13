Mets 2, Astros 1

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi To.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 B.Nimmo lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 1 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 3 1 1 0 Al.Diaz 3b 2 0 2 0 Hchvrra 3b 1 0 1 0 Tanielu pr 1 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 1 1 2 Bregman ss 2 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 1 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Brntley dh 3 0 0 0 Msoraco c 1 0 0 0 Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 2b 3 0 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 O.Darte pr 1 1 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 D.Fsher rf 4 0 1 1 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 M.Stssi c 3 0 0 0 Lagares dh 3 0 0 0 AJ.Reed 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 30 2 5 2

Houston 000 000 100—1 New York 000 200 00x—2

E_Martin (1). LOB_Houston 5, New York 5. 2B_Gurriel (1). HR_Cano (1). SB_Diaz (1), Fisher (1), Broxton (1), Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole L, 0-0 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 Emanuel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Perez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin S, 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 New York Syndergaard W, 0-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 2 5 O'Rourke H, 0 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Lugo H, 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Avilan S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cole.

Balk_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:23. A_6,815