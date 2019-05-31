Merritt takes early lead by 2 shots at Memorial

Troy Merritt tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. Troy Merritt tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Merritt takes early lead by 2 shots at Memorial 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Troy Merritt chipped in for eagle on his way to a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over the early starters in the second round of the Memorial.

Merritt was at 9-under 135, two shots ahead of a large group that included Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.

Also at 9 under was Emiliano Grillo, who had the lead until a bogey on the 17th and a wedge on the 18th that he was trying to get close to save par and wound up making double bogey.

Phil Mickelson started with a triple bogey and matched his worst score at Muirfield Village with a 79 to miss the cut.

Tiger Woods, seven shots behind when he teed off, played in the afternoon.