McLaughlin sparks late run, UCSB tops Wyoming 76-66

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin scored 17 points and Devearl Ramsey added 14 in UC Santa Barbara's 76-66 defeat of Wyoming in a season opener Tuesday night thanks to a fierce closing run.

McLaughlin, a sophomore transfer from Oregon State, scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, including five straight points to erase a brief Wyoming lead and put the Gauchos up 39-35 at halftime. UCSB was without leading scorer Max Heidegger, who is being treated for concussion symptoms.

The Cowboys came within two points twice down the stretch, the last on a pair of Justin James free throws, making the score 64-62 with 4:21 remaining. McLaughlin drove for a layup and converted a 3-point play to start UCSB's 12-1 back-breaking run that pushed the lead to 76-63 with 21 seconds left to play.

James led Wyoming with 20 points and 11 rebounds.