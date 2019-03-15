McDaniels scores 25 to lift San Diego St. over UNLV 63-55

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

