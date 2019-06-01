Matthiessen, Beck lead Stanford past Hornets, 11-0

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Will Matthiessen had two hits, drove in two runs and hit one of the four Stanford home runs in support of Brendan Beck's three-hitter over seven innings in the Cardinal's 11-0 victory over Sacramento State on Friday in a regional opener.

Maverick Handley, Andrew Daschbach and Nick Oar also hit home runs for Stanford (42-11), hosting its third straight regional and 18th overall. Nick Bellafronto and Kyle Stowers each drove in a pair of runs.

Scott Randall (8-2) lasted 3 2/3 innings for the Hornets, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits.

Beck (5-3) won for the fifth time in six decisions, walking three and striking out five. Cody Jensen allowed a hit over the final two innings to complete the four-hit shutout.

Oar, a redshirt junior, hit a two-run homer as a pinch hitter in the eighth, driving in his first two runs of the season. After going 0-for-8, he has five hits in his past seven at bats.

Stanford meets the winner of a later game between Fresno State and UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night. The Hornets (39-24) will meet the loser Saturday afternoon.