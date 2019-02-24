Martin scores 23 to carry Rice over UTEP 85-81 in 2OT

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Robert Martin had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Rice edged UTEP 85-81 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Nigel Hawkins hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in the second overtime to pull the Miners to 83-81. Chris Mullins made a pair of free throws for Rice and Hawkins missed a 3 to end it.

Rice (11-17, 6-9 Conference USA) broke a two-game skid. UTEP (8-18, 3-12) has lost three straight and six of its last seven.

Mullins added 19 points for Rice. Trey Murphy III had 14 points and six rebounds. Quentin Millora-Brown had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Lathon scored a season-high 32 points and had 18 rebounds for the Miners. Evan Gilyard and Hawkins added 16 points apiece.

In the final 30 seconds of the first overtime, Robert Martin made a 3-pointer for Rice and Paul Thomas answered with another 3 for UTEP to tie the game at 73.

In regulation, Lathon split a pair of free throw for the Miners with 8 seconds left to tie it at 63. Following a Rice timeout, Murphy missed a shot to force overtime.

The Owls evened the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Rice 65-64 on Jan. 12. Rice takes on Middle Tennessee at home next Sunday. UTEP takes on Charlotte on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

