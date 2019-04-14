Marquez throws 1-hitter, Rockies top SF 4-0, end 8-game skid

Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez throws against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — German Marquez pitched a one-hitter, nicked only by Evan Longoria's single with one out in the eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies ended an eight-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco Giants 4-0 Sunday.

Marquez (2-1) struck out nine and walked none while throwing 105 pitches in the first complete game in the majors this season. It was the first-ever complete game for Marquez in 156 pro starts, including 69 in the big leagues.

Marquez had allowed just one runner, hitting Kevin Pillar with a pitch to begin the sixth inning, and was in complete control heading into the eighth.

Brandon Crawford opened the eighth with a hard, one-hopper that deflected off third baseman Nolan Arenado's glove. Arenado quickly grabbed the ball out of the air and zipped a throw to retire Crawford.

Longoria followed with a grounder in the hole, just beyond Arenado's dive. The Gold Glover took off his mitt and slammed it to the ground, shouting in frustration that the no-hit bid had been broken up.

The 24-year-old Marquez made his second start since signing a $43 million, five-year contract.

Arenado provided all the support with a three-run homer, his first this season. The four-time Silver Slugger entered the day batting .246 with six RBIs.

Prior to Longoria's hit, Colorado center fielder Ian Desmond made a diving catch and right fielder Charlie Blackmon had a sliding grab to preserve the no-hit try.

Arenado walked and scored on Story's RBI double in the third. Arenado then ended his power drought with a towering home run off Giants starter Derek Holland in the fifth.

Holland (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: Kyle Freeland checked out fine a day after developing a blister on his left middle finger. Manager Bud Black doesn't expect Freeland to miss his next turn in the rotation.

Giants: OF/1B Tyler Austin underwent an MRI on his right elbow after injuring it during a pre-game workout earlier in the week. Although the test came back negative, Austin could still be placed on the injured list. Catcher Aramis Garcia has been placed on the taxi squad in case the team makes a move with Austin.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Manager Bud Black has yet to name a starter for Monday's game at San Diego. RHP Antonio Senzatella, who rejoined the team in San Francisco after completing a rehab assignment in the minors, is the leading candidate.

Giants: RHP Dereck Rodriguez (1-2, 4.15) faces the Nationals and ace Stephen Strasburg in the opener of a three-game series in Washington on Monday.

