Marlins CEO Jeter says he's unhappy with team's awful start

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks with the news media before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Miami. Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks with the news media before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Marlins CEO Jeter says he's unhappy with team's awful start 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says he's unhappy with the team so far this season, and not just on the field. He confirmed a recent shake-up on the organization's business side.

The Marlins begin a weekend series against Atlanta with the worst record in the majors at 9-21, and they're a distant last in attendance with a home average of less than 10,000 per game.

Jeter recently fired president of business operations Chip Bowers, a former Golden State Warriors marketing officer who was with the Marlins for just 14 months. Jeter says the move had to do with our overall business strategy and accountability.

Bowers was negotiating deals for television and ballpark naming rights.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine .