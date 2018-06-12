Marlins 7, Giants 5

San Francisco Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Hrnan cf 3 2 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Posey 1b 5 1 2 0 Bri.And rf 4 3 3 2 McCtchn rf 4 2 2 1 Ralmuto c 4 3 3 2 Lngoria 3b 4 0 2 1 Maybin lf 3 0 0 1 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 1 Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 1 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 0 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Hanson 2b 4 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 0 2 2 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 3b 2 1 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Chen p 1 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 Rcinski p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 8 4 Totals 31 7 8 7

San Francisco 001 030 100—5 Miami 000 202 30x—7

E_Longoria (11). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, Miami 3. 2B_McCutchen (19), Bri.Anderson 2 (18), Realmuto (13). 3B_Brinson (1). HR_Bri.Anderson (4), Realmuto (7). SB_Y.Rivera (1). SF_B.Crawford (4), Maybin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Bumgarner 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 3 Moronta 1 0 1 1 1 1 Dyson L,2-1 BS,3 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Miami Chen 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 5 Ziegler 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Rucinski 1 1 1 1 0 1 Conley W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Steckenrider H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barraclough S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rucinski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Rucinski (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Mike DiMuro.

T_3:03. A_6,023 (36,742).