Mariners sign 25-year naming rights deal with T-Mobile

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will play at T-Mobile Park beginning next year under a new 25-year naming rights deal.

The team on Wednesday announced the agreement, which takes effect Jan. 1 and runs through December 2043.

The Mariners' ballpark has been known as Safeco Field since it opened in 1999 as part of a 20-year agreement. Safeco Insurance and the Mariners announced in June 2017 that the agreement wouldn't be renewed following the 2018 season.

The new naming rights deal runs the length of a new lease the team recently finalized with the public board that oversees the ballpark.

The team will be responsible for maintenance, operations and capital improvements, the Mariners and the board said. The team's investment is expected to top $600 million. The deal includes a pair of three-year extension options.

___

