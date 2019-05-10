Mariners placed more on IL, call up prospects Crawford, Long

BOSTON (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed infielder Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist bruise and called up infield prospects J.P. Crawford and Shed Long from Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto announced the moves Friday before the opener of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. In addition, right-hander Chasen Bradford was optioned to Tacoma.

Crawford and Long will both be in uniform Friday night.

Crawford, acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in December, will make his Seattle debut at shortstop. He appeared in 72 games over the past two seasons with the Phillies. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in a Pacific Coast League-leading 31 consecutive games with Tacoma, including 27 games with at least one hit.

Moore was injured after being hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Yankees.

