Mariners agree to deal with infielder Dylan Moore

SEATTLE (AP) — Infielder Dylan Moore has agreed to a one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners after splitting last season at Double-A and Triple-A in the Milwaukee Brewers' organization.

The 26-year-old gets a $10,000 signing bonus, the $555,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $150,000 in the minors. He would get a $10,000 bonus if he is picked for the major league All-Star Game.

He was released by Atlanta on March 30, signed a minor league contract with the Brewers three days later and hit .373 with three homers, 18 RBIs and six steals at Biloxi. He batted .280 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs and 17 steals with Colorado Springs and was picked for the Pacific Coast League All-Star team.

Moore was selected by Texas in the seventh round of the 2015 amateur draft and sent to Atlanta as part of a three-team trade in August 2016.

His deal was announced Friday.

