Mariners 6, Red Sox 5

Boston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 Haniger cf 5 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 2 0 Mrtinez dh 5 0 2 1 Bruce rf 3 2 1 3 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 3 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 0 Healy 1b 4 1 2 1 Swihart c 3 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 2 0 1 0 C.Vazqz ph 1 1 1 0 D.Moore 3b 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 2 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 1 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 5 9 2 Totals 34 6 10 6

Boston 011 000 003—5 Seattle 200 130 00x—6

E_D.Moore 3 (3), Moreland (1), Swihart (1). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Moreland (1), Healy 2 (5). HR_Bruce (1). SB_Devers (1), Do.Santana (2), D.Gordon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez L,0-1 4 1-3 8 6 5 3 5 Hembree 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 1 2 Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Leake W,1-0 6 7 2 2 2 7 Brennan 2 1 0 0 0 2 Rosscup 2-3 1 3 0 1 1 Rumbelow S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Leake.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:10. A_34,928 (47,943).