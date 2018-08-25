https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-6-Diamondbacks-3-13181810.php
Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3
|Seattle
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cano 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Colome p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jay ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rmirz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|Seattle
|004
|011
|000—6
|Arizona
|000
|012
|000—3
E_Godley (3), Segura (15), D.Gordon (12). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Span (19), D.Gordon (16), Gamel (12), Souza Jr. (13), K.Marte (21). HR_Haniger (21), Zunino (18). SB_Segura (18), D.Gordon (29). SF_Seager (3), Pollock (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Ramirez W,1-2
|6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Vincent H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome H,24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diaz S,49-53
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Godley L,13-7
|5
|7
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Andriese
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|McFarland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:47. A_43,867 (48,519).
View Comments