Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 0 0
M.Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 2 3 0
K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 1 2
Lureano cf 3 1 2 2 Narvaez c 3 1 1 1
Pinder rf 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 3
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 4 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 D.Moore lf 3 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 30 6 7 6
Oakland 101 000 001—3
Seattle 000 420 00x—6

E_Gonzales (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 4. HR_M.Olson (18), Laureano (15), Vogelbach (21), K.Seager (6). SB_Do.Santana (6). SF_Laureano (5), K.Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt L,5-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 0 3
Wang 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Wendelken 2 0 0 0 0 4
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,10-7 8 5 2 2 1 6
Elias 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Bassitt (J.Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:41. A_24,298 (47,943).