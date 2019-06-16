Mariners 6, Athletics 3

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 5 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 1 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 2 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 2 Canha rf 3 1 1 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 1 Grssman lf 4 0 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 2 1 Lureano cf 4 1 1 1 Wllmson lf 4 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 Au.Nola 1b 2 1 1 0 B.Tylor c 3 0 1 0 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 Pscotty ph 1 0 0 0 D.Moore 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 35 3 8 3

Seattle 002 000 040—6 Oakland 020 100 000—3

E_Canha (1), Profar (10), J.Crawford (5), K.Seager (5). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B_K.Seager (4), M.Chapman (16), Grossman (12), Profar (11). 3B_D.Gordon (2). HR_M.Smith (5), K.Davis (15), Laureano (10). CS_M.Smith (2). SF_T.Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Leake W,6-6 7 7 3 2 0 7 Austin.Adams H,3 1 1 0 0 1 3 Elias S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Oakland Ta.Anderson 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 3 Buchter H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hendriks H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2 Trivino L,2-5 BS,4 1-3 2 4 1 2 0 Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:56. A_30,242 (46,765).