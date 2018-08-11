https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-5-Astros-2-13148409.php
Mariners 5, Astros 2
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Span lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|M.Gnzal 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fisher pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Seattle
|000
|002
|030—5
|Houston
|000
|020
|000—2
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Haniger 2 (23), Cruz 2 (13), Bregman (37), Marisnick (7). CS_M.Gonzalez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Leake
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Warren W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,44-47
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Cole L,10-5
|7
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Pressly
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Pressly (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_41,236 (41,168).
