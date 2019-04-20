Mariners 5, Angels 3

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 5 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 1 3 0 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 Encrnco 1b 5 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 1 2 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 Bruce lf 4 1 2 1 Goodwin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 1 Bour 1b 4 1 2 0 Narvaez c 2 1 1 1 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 1 0 L Stlla pr 0 0 0 0 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 1 Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 32 3 9 3

Seattle 010 200 002—5 Los Angeles 000 100 020—3

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bruce (3), Simmons (6). HR_Vogelbach (7), Bruce (9), T.Beckham (5), Narvaez (5), Trout (6). SF_Cozart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales 7 8 3 3 2 6 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rosscup W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Elias S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Pena 5 2 3 3 2 2 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1 Peters 1 0 0 0 1 1 Robles 1 0 0 0 1 0 Allen L,0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

C.Allen pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Gearrin (Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_41,021 (45,050).