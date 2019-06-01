Mariners 4, Angels 3, innings,

Los Angeles Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi L Stlla 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 Do.Sntn lf 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm 2b 3 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 3 0 2 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 1 0 Bruce 1b 2 2 1 1 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 2 2 2 Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 D.Moore ss 2 0 1 1 Totals 29 3 6 3 Totals 25 4 5 4

Los Angeles 000 002 01—3 Seattle 001 020 10—4

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Seattle 1. 2B_T.Murphy (3). HR_Trout (12), Ohtani (2), Bruce (13), T.Murphy (2). CS_Goodwin (1), D.Moore (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Skaggs 7 5 4 4 1 8 Anderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Leake 7 5 2 2 0 2 Adams 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 Biddle 0 1 0 0 1 0 Bass 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.