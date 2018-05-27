https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-3-Twins-1-12947845.php
Mariners 3, Twins 1
Published 6:42 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Sano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Seager 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Adranza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Wlson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000—1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|02x—3
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 2, Seattle 7. 2B_Sano (5), E.Escobar (18), Healy (7). HR_Seager (9). SB_Gamel (4). CS_Gamel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Berrios L,5-5
|7
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Pressly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duke
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Reed
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Leake W,5-3
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Colome S,12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:18. A_31,340 (47,943).
