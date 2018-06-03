Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 2 1
Cron dh 2 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Arroyo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 N.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr ss 4 1 2 0 Healy 1b 2 0 1 0
B.Mller 1b 3 0 1 1 An.Rmne pr-1b 0 1 0 0
Gomez rf 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 1 0 0
Field lf 4 0 1 0 Span lf 3 0 1 1
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 4 2
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1
Seattle 000 000 02x—2

E_B.Miller (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4. 2B_B.Miller (8). SB_D.Gordon (19). S_M.Smith (2), Heredia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 6 2 0 0 0 12
Roe H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Venters H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado L,0-2 BS,2 1 2 2 1 1 3
Seattle
Hernandez W,6-4 8 5 1 1 1 7
Diaz S,21-24 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Hernandez (Duffy), by Hernandez (Cron). WP_Snell, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:40. A_26,567 (47,943).