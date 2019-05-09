https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-10-Yankees-1-13830749.php
Mariners 10, Yankees 1
|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|LMahieu 2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Haniger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Andujar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|T.Estrd 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Seattle
|101
|210
|023—10
|New York
|000
|001
|000—
|1
E_Urshela (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 4. 2B_Do.Santana (8), Healy 3 (16), D.Moore (3), Tauchman (6). HR_Haniger (9), Encarnacion (12), Healy (6). SB_Haniger (4). CS_D.Moore (1). SF_Encarnacion (2), Voit (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi W,2-1
|7
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gearrin
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadzeck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Loaisiga L,1-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Cessa
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Barrett
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
HBP_by Cessa (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:07. A_38,774 (47,309).
