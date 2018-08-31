Marina Alex shoots 10-under 62 to take LPGA Tour lead

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marina Alex matched the Columbia Edgewater course record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland Classic.

Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 28-year-old Alex birdied the last four holes and five of the last six in a back-nine 30.

Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner, birdied five of the last six holes for a 64. The 20-year-old Canadian star is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

Lee closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. The Australian birdied her first five holes and six of the first seven.