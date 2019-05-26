Marchand says left hand is 'good' heading into Cup Final

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams stand toe-to-toe after Williams was called for a holding penalty during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final series, Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Boston. less Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams stand toe-to-toe after Williams was called for a holding penalty during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marchand says left hand is 'good' heading into Cup Final 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand says his left hand is fine heading into the Stanley Cup Final.

He sat out Boston's practice Sunday after being given a "maintenance day" by coach Bruce Cassidy. But Marchand showed no visible signs of discomfort and didn't wear any braces on his hand as he met with reporters.

"I just told Butchy I wanted a day off. I've had enough of practicing," Marchand said with a smile when asked about his status for Game 1 on Monday night. "I'm good."

Cassidy echoed Marchand's assessment, saying "he'll be ready to go."

Marchand tweaked his hand during the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday when he bumped into Connor Clifton in front of the net. Sunday was the first practice Marchand's missed since the Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes on May 16 to advance to the Cup Final.

Marchand is Boston's leading scorer in the playoffs with 18 points (seven goals and 11 assists). He had 100 points (36 goals and 64 assists) during the regular season.

He says that bumps and bruises are simply part of the game at this time of the season and is nothing he is getting worked up about.

"There's always things that come in. Guys get hurt in practice and stuff like that," Marchand said. "But I think we're feeling pretty good in the room. Regardless, it doesn't matter. You play with what you have and you play as healthy or unhealthy as you are this time of year. At the end of the day there's no excuses. . They have guys that are banged up, too."

This will be the third Stanley Cup Final for Marchand. He was 22 years old in 2011 and in his second NHL season when Boston beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games to win the franchise's sixth championship. But he said the Bruins' 2013 Cup loss to the Chicago Blackhawks sticks with him more.

"It was devastating," Marchand said. "It still hurts to this day. I probably look back more on the loss and what I would do differently, than the win. You lose something like this, you're a lot closer with the hurt. It never leaves you. Hopefully we don't feel that again."

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower