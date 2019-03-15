Man United gets Barcelona in Champions League quarterfinals

ManU's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, March. 6, 2019. less ManU's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United at the Parc des ... more Photo: Francois Mori, AP Photo: Francois Mori, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Man United gets Barcelona in Champions League quarterfinals 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United and Barcelona have been drawn to play each other in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Four English teams reached the last eight, and two will meet in the next round. Tottenham will host Manchester City in the first leg in a match which could be at Wembley Stadium or at the north London club's soon-to-be-completed new arena.

Also, Liverpool was drawn with Porto, and Ajax will play Juventus in a rematch of the 1973 and 1996 finals. Each won one of those finals.

The first legs will be played on April 9-10, with the return games are April 16-17.

The final is scheduled for June 1 at the Metropolitano Stadium, the home of Atletico Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports