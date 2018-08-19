Man City highlights gulf to fierce rival United in EPL









Manchester City delivered yet another reminder that it is the team to beat in the Premier League this season.

On Sunday's evidence, winning the league title looks beyond Manchester United.

A few hours after City thrashed Huddersfield 6-1 — mainly thanks to a hat trick by Sergio Aguero — United slumped to a 3-2 loss at Brighton after conceding three goals in a 20-minute span in the first half.

City has already racked up eight goals in the first two games of its title defense. Aguero looks in peak form, fit-again Benjamin Mendy is in rampaging mood down the left, while coach Pep Guardiola had the luxury of starting Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez on the bench against Huddersfield.

It looks a lot less rosy at the champions' fierce rivals.

United's difficult offseason, notable for the grumpiness of coach Jose Mourinho and the club's struggles in the transfer market, was briefly forgotten about thanks to an opening-day 2-1 win over Leicester last week.

But the loss to Brighton exposed weaknesses in United's team, particularly its fragile defense in which center backs Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof — Mourinho signings — were especially sluggish.

Mourinho failed to get a new central defender he craved, with his employers not prepared to spend any more money on that position. It might prove to be a big mistake.

After two games, City is one of five teams with a maximum of six points.

Another is Watford, which beat Burnley 3-1 away in the other game Sunday.

