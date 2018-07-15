Machado homers, exits early in Orioles' 6-5 win over Texas

















Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado follows through on a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado follows through on a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 2 of 5 Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, right, is congratulated by Adam Jones after a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, right, is congratulated by Adam Jones after a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 3 of 5 Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, left, and Caleb Joseph score against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, left, and Caleb Joseph score against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 4 of 5 Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones connects for a three run double against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones connects for a three run double against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 5 of 5 Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman follows through on a grand slam against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman follows through on a grand slam against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Machado homers, exits early in Orioles' 6-5 win over Texas 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado homered before making an early exit on a wet day, Adam Jones hit a three-run double and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Texas Rangers 6-5 Sunday.

Machado was removed in the fifth inning by manager Buck Showalter after a 26-minute rain delay, presumably to prevent the All-Star shortstop from playing on a sloppy field. The last-place Orioles are currently entertaining offers for Machado, who is expected to be dealt before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

After being replaced by Jace Peterson, Machado sat in the dugout, wearing a sweatshirt and joking with his teammates.

Machado is Baltimore's lone representative in Tuesday's All-Star Game. He has spent his entire career in Baltimore, but his contract expires after this season and the Orioles don't appear interested in locking him up with a long-term deal.

In a matchup between two teams staggering into the All-Star break, Texas got a first-inning grand slam from rookie Ronald Guzman but quickly gave the lead away in losing for the seventh time in nine games.

Machado ignited the comeback with his 24th homer, and Jones' bases-clearing double in the third off Mike Minor (6-6) put Baltimore ahead to stay.

The game ended when Texas pinch-runner Carlos Tocci was thrown out at the plate on a double by Elvis Andrus. Running from first base, Tocci was tagged out by catcher Caleb Joseph following throws by right fielder Mark Trumbo and second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Tanner Scot (1-1), the first of four Baltimore relievers, earned his first big league win.

Zach Britton, another Oriole supposedly on the trading block, worked the ninth for his fourth save, the second in two days.

Texas broke on top when Miguel Castro issued three straight walks and Guzman sent a one-out drive over the right-field wall for his first career grand slam.

It was 4-1 in the third when Joseph hit an RBI double and Jones doubled down the left-field line following a walk to Machado.

Shin-Soo Choo homered in the seventh to get the Rangers to 6-5.

STREAKY

Choo opened the game with a walk, extending to 51 his single-season club record streak of games reaching base via a hit, walk or HBP. ... Texas' Delino DeShields went 0 for 3, stretching his hitless drought to 28 at-bats. ... Jones snapped a 1-for-16 skid with his third-inning double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RF Normar Mazara was given the day off after hurting his hand Saturday night in the outfield.

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (back) was set to make his final rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk. ... INF Steve Wilkerson (oblique) and OF Craig Gentry (rib fracture) likely won't come off the DL before August, manager Buck Showalter said. ... RHP Andrew Cashner (neck strain) will be activated from the DL on Saturday or Sunday to face Toronto, Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Rangers: The rotation after the All-Star break, beginning Friday against visiting Cleveland: Martin Perez, Bartolo Colon, Cole Hamels, Yovani Gallardo and Minor.

Orioles: After the All-Star break, Dylan Bundy will start at Toronto on Friday night.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball