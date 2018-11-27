MLB to vet campaign contributions more carefully

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference at MLB headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference at MLB headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close MLB to vet campaign contributions more carefully 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will put in place new procedures for vetting political contributions after giving $5,000 to Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican senator from Mississippi, and then asking for the money back following her controversial remarks.

MLB's political action committee donated $472,500 from the start of 2017 through this Oct. 17, according to Federal Election Commission records. Among the distributions were two $2,500 contributions to Hyde-Smith's Senate campaign on June 26 and Sept. 24 this year.

"Our lobbyists had a lot of discretion as to what they were doing, particularly with contributions of that size, and there's just going to be additional oversight here in New York," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday. "We did not review in advance contributions of that size."

MLB intends to have its legislative affairs committee discuss new procedures before making any decisions.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports