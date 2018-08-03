Lynn replaces Gray in Yanks' rotation as Happ goes on DL





New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray, left, reacts as he leaves the game during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in New York. The Orioles won 7-5. New York Yankees' J.A. Happ delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in New York.

BOSTON (AP) — The Yankees removed Sonny Gray from their starting rotation and replaced him with newly acquired Lance Lynn, and New York put pitcher J.A. Happ on the 10-day disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Gray tied a career high by allowing seven runs while lasting 2 2/3 innings against Baltimore on Wednesday, smirking at booing fans as he left the field. He is 8-8 with a 5.56 ERA this season.

"I've struggled and they've given me ample opportunities to turn it around," he said. "I hope to turn things around and get outs whenever my name is called."

Lynn was acquired from Minnesota this week and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Gray on Wednesday.

"I don't think my days as a starting pitcher in this league are over," Gray said. "Whether it's this year, next year or down the road, I truly picture myself as a starter in this league. It's all about winning right now this season and doing my part."

Happ won his Yankees debut last weekend and had been expected to pitch on Saturday against AL East-leading Boston. The Yankees recalled right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a contagious virus that usually affects young children.

New York also optioned infielder Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton on Thursday and recalled newly acquired infielder Luke Voit from Triple-A.

