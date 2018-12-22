Lutete scores 34, leads UMass Lowell past Loyola (MD) 97-79

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored a career-high 34 points to lead UMass Lowell to a 97-79 victory over Loyola (Maryland) on Friday night.

UMass Lowell (7-7) improves to 5-0 at home. Loyola (4-8) has lost three of its last four games.

Lutete was 12 of 18 from the floor with three 3-pointers, and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Obadiah Noel added 16 points, a season-high nine rebounds and a career-best five assists for the River Hawks. Ryan Jones and Alex Rivera had 13 points apiece, and Josh Gantz chipped in 10.

Andrew Kostecka scored 23 points and Brent Holcombe added 16 points to lead Loyola.

The River Hawks used a 15-4 stretch that included a 3-pointer from Gantz to take a 67-52 lead with 10 minutes left. Loyola cut the deficit to nine but didn't get closer. UMass Lowell led by as many as 23 points.