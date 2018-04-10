Lovullo regrets comments that triggered brawl

















Photo: Chris Lee, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gestures at St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina as he argues balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the second inning of a baseball game on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo. Molina took offense to Lovullo's comments which led to a bench-clearing scuffle at home plate. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gestures at St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina as he argues balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the second inning of a baseball game on ... more Photo: Chris Lee, AP Image 2 of 5 Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, argues with home plate umpire Tim Timmons after being ejected by Timmons during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. less Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, argues with home plate umpire Tim Timmons after being ejected by Timmons during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 3 of 5 St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. less St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 4 of 5 Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, argues with umpire Mike Winters after he was ejected during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. less Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, argues with umpire Mike Winters after he was ejected during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 5 of 5 St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. less St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Lovullo regrets comments that triggered brawl 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he regrets his choice of words that set off St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and triggered a benches-clearing incident.

Lovullo came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Tim Timmons in St. Louis on Sunday, blaming the umpire for a called third strike he claimed was influenced by the All-Star catcher's pitch framing.

Lovullo used a profanity that set off Molina, and the manager was ejected.

"I said what I said," Lovullo explained Monday. "I made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose. I think the one message that I want to say is that I respect Yady, I think he's one of the best catchers in baseball. Has been for a long time."

Lovullo was arguing a called third strike on A.J. Pollock leading off the second innings. He had not liked a called third strike against David Peralta starting the game.

The Arizona manager said he praised Molina while using a profanity and said "but he can't turn balls into strikes."

Molina's version was "he said a bad word to me and I reacted that way. He called me (it) twice. You can't allow that."

"I know he was frustrated with what I said, and I can't blame him," Lovullo said. "I was giving him more of a compliment in saying that he's very good and didn't necessarily follow through, to execute the right way of my words to tell that that's what I was thinking."

Lovullo had not tried to reach out to Molina.

"I just want everything to settle down and go away," the manager said. "I know that it's a big story. It happened, and I can see why it's a big story, I'm not trying to downplay it, I just want the dust to settle a little bit and think through it through a really clearer lens."

Lovullo said he expects to be fined for the ejection.

"'ll deal with the consequences," he said.

