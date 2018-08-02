Los Angeles Chargers put CB Jason Verrett on injured reserve

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.

The Chargers also placed rookie tight end Austin Roberts on injured reserve and signed receiver Marcus Peterson and cornerback Channing Stribling.

After Verrett was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, he subsequently missed all but five games over the past two seasons with knee injuries. He was back to full strength this season until he tore his Achilles last week while running in a conditioning test before training camp began.

Roberts injured his knee on the first day of training camp.

Peterson most recently played for the Indoor Football League's Iowa Barnstormers. Stribling was on three NFL practice squads last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL