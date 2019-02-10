Long Beach State pulls away in OT, beats Cal Poly 76-68

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker scored 23 points including a key 3-pointer in overtime to help Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 76-69 on Saturday night and snap a six-game losing skid.

The 49ers outscored Cal Poly 14-6 in the extra period. Booker's 3 gave Long Beach State a four-point lead with about a minute left.

Temidayo Yussuf added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 49ers (9-16, 3-6 Big West Conference). Mason Riggins chipped in 13 points.

Donovan Fields scored 23 points to lead Cal Poly (5-17, 1-8), which has lost eight of its last nine games. Marcellus Garrick finished with 15 points.

Garrick made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 62 with 56 seconds left, and Long Beach State committed two turnovers down the stretch. Cal Poly had possession with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, but Fields' deep 3-point attempt was off to force overtime.