Logan Morrison agrees to minor league deal with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Morrison has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees, who sought another first base option with Greg Bird again on the injured list.

If added to the 40-man roster, Morrison would get a one-year contract with a $1 million salary while in the major leagues.

While playing for Minnesota last year, Morrison criticized Yankees fans.

Morrison hit .186 with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in 318 at-bats in his only season with the Twins. He set career bests with 38 homers and 85 RBIs for the Rays in 2017, and then signed a deal with the Twins that called for a $5.5 million salary last year. Minnesota declined an $8 million option for 2019 and paid a $1 million buyout.

A nine-year major league veteran, the 31-year-old has a .239 career average with 137 homers and 421 RBIs.

A left-handed hitter, Morrison could complement right-handed-hitting Luke Voit. Bird went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left plantar fascia tear, and manager Aaron Boone said he expect Bird will miss at least a month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports