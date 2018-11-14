https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Lightning-Sabres-Sum-13389977.php
Lightning-Sabres Sum
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0—1
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 13 (Beaulieu, Reinhart), 17:45.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Okposo 5 (Sheary, Beaulieu), 5:43. 3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 3 (Killorn, Gourde), 5:58.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-14-8_30. Buffalo 11-2-6_19.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 1.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 3-2-0 (19 shots-17 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 7-6-1 (30-29).
A_15,833 (19,070). T_2:30.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.
