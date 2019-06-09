Liberty end 17-game skid with 88-78 win over the Aces

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Tina Charles scored 21 points and Bria Hartley added 17 to help New York end a franchise-long 17-game losing streak with an 88-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The Liberty (1-4) last had a win on July 15, 2018 when they beat Chicago by 23 points. New York lost the final 13 games of the season after that victory and the first four this year before the win over the Aces.

They were tied for the third longest losing streak in WNBA history, trailing only Indiana's 18-game skid and Tulsa's record 20-game run.

New York got off to a strong start and led 74-70 early in the fourth quarter before scoring seven straight points capped by Charles' jumper with 4:10 left. Las Vegas (2-3) could only get within eight the rest of the way.

Kayla McBride led Las Vegas with 25 points and Liz Cambage added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson saw her streak of scoring in double figures end at 37 when she was held to just five.

New York built its eight-point halftime lead to 59-43 after a steal and layup by Hartley. Las Vegas rallied, scoring 13 of the next 14 points to cut its deficit to 60-56. The Liberty led 68-62 after three quarters.

For the second straight game New York put together a really strong first half and led 45-37 thanks to strong play by Hartley, Amanda Zahui B and Charles. The Liberty were up by 11 before Sugar Rodgers hit a 3-pointer in her return to New York to cut the Aces' deficit to eight. Rodgers received a warm ovation from the crowd when she checked in late in the first quarter.

TIP-INS: New York rookie Asia Durr was a late scratch because she wasn't feeling well. Durr was sitting on the bench with a towel over her shoulders. ... Las Vegas lost Sydney Colson for the game when she got hurt with 48.1 seconds left in first quarter going for a loose ball. Her head hit the floor and she had a cut over her right eye. She went back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. ... Wilson held the franchise record for consecutive double figures scoring games to start her career, but was well short of the WNBA record set by Cynthia Cooper of 92.

UP NEXT:

Aces: Fly home and host New York on Friday

Liberty: Finish up five-game homestand against Minnesota on Wednesday.