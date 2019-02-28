Lester carries New Hampshire over Albany 62-58

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Lester had 15 points as New Hampshire snapped its 11-game losing streak, narrowly beating Albany 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Josh Hopkins had 11 points for New Hampshire (4-23, 2-12 America East Conference). Nick Guadarrama added 10 points and seven rebounds. Marque Maultsby had 10 points for the visitors.

Cameron Healy had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (11-18, 6-8). Antonio Rizzuto added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ahmad Clark had 11 points.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated New Hampshire 62-42 on Jan. 30. New Hampshire takes on Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Saturday. Albany plays Hartford on the road on Saturday.

