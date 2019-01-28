Leonard scores 33 as Raptors beat Doncic, Mavericks 123-120

DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a triple-double from Dallas rookie Luka Doncic in a 123-120 win over the Mavericks on Sunday night.

Pascal Siakam's three-point play snapped a 108-108 tie with 3:56 remaining as the Raptors recovered from a seven-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Doncic, who will turn 20 on Feb. 28, finished with a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles.

Danny Green's floater in the lane extended Toronto's lead to 116-112 with 1:34 remaining. Harrison Barnes missed two critical free throws for the Mavericks, and Leonard scored on a driving lay-up and then converted a free throw after a turnover by Doncic. The Raptors iced the game at the line.

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points for Toronto and Siakam had 14.

Doncic once again turned the fourth quarter into his personal highlight reel, scoring 13 points, including a coast-to-coast dunk that gave Dallas a 99-93 lead.

When the Raptors pulled to 101-99, Doncic answered with a long 3 to reach 30 points for the sixth time this season. Doncic got his 10th assist to complete the triple-double by feeding DeAndre Jordan for an alley-oop dunk with 3:29 left in the fourth. But by that point, the Mavs were trailing.

Dallas turned the game around by outscoring Toronto 30-15 in the third quarter, one in which the Raptors made only 4 of 19 field goals and were assessed four technical fouls — three for defensive 3-second violations.

Barnes scored 14 for the Mavericks and Dennis Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 each.

Dallas' Wesley Matthews became the first undrafted player in NBA history — and 31st overall — to make 1,500 3-pointers when he hit his second of the game with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Lowry made a long 3-pointer as the quarter buzzer sounded to give the Raptors a 38-32 lead after one. The Raptors increased the lead to 13 in the second quarter and led 70-58 at the break.

But Toronto missed its first 10 shots of the second half and had two defensive 3-second violations in the first 5 minutes of the half. A 10-1 run got Dallas to 71-68 before Leonard converted a three-point play to end the drought.

Raptors: Leonard has scored 20 or more points in 22 straight games but has been inactive eight times during his scoring streak.

Mavericks: Smith received a technical foul in the first quarter when, after scoring a lay-up over a Serge Ibaka, flexed his muscles over the fallen Raptors player. ... Jordan, second in the NBA in rebounding with 14 a game, didn't corral one until 3:46 remained in the second quarter but finished with nine.

Raptors: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night in a matchup of the East's top two teams.

Mavericks: At New York on Wednesday night to open a three-game trip.

