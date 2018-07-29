Ledecky dominates 400 freestyle in 3rd US nationals win

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Katie Ledecky dominated the 400-meter freestyle, leading all the way to win by 3.12 seconds at the U.S. national swimming championships.

She earned her 16th national long-course title Saturday night, tying Natalie Coughlin for seventh on the career list.

Ledecky was under world-record pace through 250 meters with the crowd cheering loudly before she dropped off and finished in 3 minutes, 59.09 seconds. It was the 10th-fastest swim ever in the event, with Ledecky owning the other nine best times.

Olympian Leah Smith gave chase the entire race and touched second in 4:02.21. Another Olympian, Haley Anderson, was third.

Ledecky also won the 200 and 800 freestyles.